BJP central leadership has asked party MLAs to reach Delhi for discussion: Biren Singh

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.
Last Updated : 12 December 2025, 09:42 IST
Published 12 December 2025, 09:42 IST
India NewsManipurBiren Singh

