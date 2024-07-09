Call for 12-hr total shutdown in Kuki-majority areas of Manipur on July 10

Churachandpur: A major Kuki organisation of Manipur called for a 12-hour “total shutdown” in the Kuki-majority areas of the ethnic violence-affected state on Wednesday to protest against the arrest of five people belonging to the community.

The Kuki Inpi in a statement on Tuesday said it would enforce the shutdown between 6 am and 6 pm.

“The Kuki Inpi in its emergency meeting today resolved to call a 12 Hours (6 am to 6 pm) ‘Total Shutdown’ in all Kuki-Zo dominated regions on 10.7.2024 to protest against the gross injustice meted out to our people,” the statement read.