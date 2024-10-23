Home
Centre approved 7,000 temporary houses for families displaced in Manipur conflict: CM N Biren Singh

Furthermore, he said each internally displaced person will receive Rs 1,000 before Diwali and Ningol Chakouba, with salaries, allowances, and pensions set to be disbursed by October 31.
Sumir Karmakar
Last Updated : 23 October 2024, 11:01 IST

Published 23 October 2024, 11:01 IST
