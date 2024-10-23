Centre approved 7,000 temporary houses for families displaced in Manipur conflict: CM N Biren Singh

<p>Guwahati: With peace still remaining elusive in conflict-hit Manipur, the Centre has given approval for construction of 7,000 temporary houses for both the Meitei and Kuki families displaced by the conflict since May last year.</p><p>Announcing this, Manipur CM <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/n-biren-singh">N Biren Singh</a> on Wednesday told reporters in Imphal that the houses would be constructed for the displaced persons taking shelter in schools and colleges. Giving a breakup, Singh said the houses would be constructed both in the Meitei-dominated Imphal Valley and in the Kuki-dominated hill districts.</p><p>The CM said that 1,015 houses will be constructed in Bishnupur district, 511 in Chandel, 1,331 in Churachandpur, 594 in Imphal East, 225 in Imphal West, 1,217 in Kakching, 74 in Kamjong, 1,813 in Kangpokpi, and 880 in Tengnoupal district. Among these, Churachandpur, Kangpokpi and Tengnoupal are Kuki-dominated districts.</p>.Manipur govt disallows manufacture, sale of edible tobacco items for 1 year.<p>Singh said an additional fund of Rs 1000 crores for developmental works in both the hill disctricts and the valley will be sanctioned soon. "Construction of concrete roads will begin in valley areas soon. Concrete roads will also be constructed within a radius of 8-10 kms from the district headquarters of hill districts with an estimated cost of around Rs 175 crores," he said. </p><p>The Chief Minister also announced that a sum of Rs 1,000 each for the fifth phase will be distributed to all individuals residing in the relief camps before Diwali and Ningol Chakkouba festival.</p><p>Nearly 250 people were killed and over 60,000 others were displaced due to the conflict involving the Meitei and Kuki communities since May last year. Efforts to end the conflict failed to make any headway as organisations representing both the communities have remained firm on their demands.</p><p><strong>Militants arrested</strong></p><p>Police in Meitei-dominated Imphal East district on Tuesday arrested six members of the PWG faction of the Kangleipak Community Party (KCP), a banned insurgent group, who were allegedly involved in arms supplies and extortion from general people, private firms and government offices. Imphal Valley has seen a rise in extortion following the conflict.</p>