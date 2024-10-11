Home
Centre holds key meetings to address ethnic crisis in Manipur: CM N Biren Singh

Singh said that efforts were being made to initiate talks and resolve misunderstandings between the groups involved, and peace gradually returned due to collective efforts.
PTI
Last Updated : 10 October 2024, 22:49 IST

Published 10 October 2024, 22:49 IST
