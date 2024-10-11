Centre holds key meetings to address ethnic crisis in Manipur: CM N Biren Singh

<p>Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday said that the Centre held an important meeting to address the ongoing ethnic crisis in the state.</p>.<p>He, however, did not reveal details of the meetings.</p>.Manipur govt to deny benefits of government schemes to 'unregistered' villages in state.<p>Singh said that efforts were being made to initiate talks and resolve misunderstandings between the groups involved, and peace gradually returned due to collective efforts.</p>.<p>Violence between Meiteis and Kukis left over 200 people dead in Manipur since May last year.</p>