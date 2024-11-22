Earthquake of 3.6 magnitude hits Manipur's Bishnupur

<p>Imphal: An earthquake of 3.6 magnitude hit Manipur's Bishnupur district early Friday morning, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.</p>.<p>There was no report of any loss of life or damage to property, police said.</p>.<p>The tremor occurred at 4:42 am and was centred in the Bishnupur region at a depth of 10 km with latitude 24.64 degree north and longitude 93.83 degree east, it said.</p>.<p>"EQ of M: 3.6, On: 22/11/2024 04:42:37 IST, Lat: 24.64 N, Long: 93.83 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Bishnupur, Manipur," the National Center for Seismology said. </p>