Earthquake of 3.6 magnitude hits Manipur's Bishnupur

There was no report of any loss of life or damage to property, police said.
PTI
Last Updated : 22 November 2024, 08:22 IST

Published 22 November 2024, 08:22 IST
India NewsManipurEarthquake

