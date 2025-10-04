<p>Guwahati: Former Manipur CM N. Biren Singh and three other BJP MLAs left for New Delhi on Saturday to press the party's central leadership for formation of a "popular government" and to apprise about present law and order situation in the conflict-strife-torn state. </p><p>Talking to reporters, Singh said the MLAs would also apprise the central leadership about the issues related to the internally displaced persons and the movement on the highways. </p><p>Three MLAs, Thangam Robindro, former minister Sapam Ranjan and Heikham Dingo Singh accompanied Biren.</p><p>Sources said a few more MLAs led by Speaker T. Satyabrata Singh are also likely to travel to the national capital to meet the central leadership. The BJP MLAs are likely to hold meeting with Sambit Patra, the party in-charge for Manipur, and is likely to meet Home Minister Amit Shah. </p>.Manipur: Kuki village chiefs refuse land compensation, demand halt to Indo-Myanmar border fencing.<p>Manipur has remained under President's Rule since February due to the conflict involving the Meitei and the Kuki communities. </p><p>A BJP leader in Imphal told <em>DH</em> that the saffron party was in favour of restoration of the government keeping in mind the improvement in the law and order situation in the past few months. But a decision regarding withdrawal of the President's Rule is unlikely soon till a solution to the conflict is reached, another leader said. </p>