The Tuesday Interview | 'Fencing the border with Myanmar not a solution to Manipur conflict' 

The situation in Myanmar is a matter of concern to the Government of India. The activities of the Myanmar Army on one side and the ethnic armed organisations and the pro-democracy People’s Defence Force, who are feeling the pressure to come to the Indian side of the border in Manipur, on the other, could be among the reasons why the centre decided to fence the border. I don’t think the Centre’s decision to fence the border has any connection with the violence in Manipur. Even if it has, it is never going to solve the violence in Manipur. After all, constructing fences along the border is not a solution to the violence in Manipur. There will be peace in Manipur once the Meiteis stop attacking the Kukis and a separate administration by way of a Union Territory with the legislature is granted to the Kukis.