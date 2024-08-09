Government moved people from one area to another to save lives: Manipur CM Biren Singh

Responding to the opposition's queries on shifting of people from Churachandpur and Moreh to Imphal Valley and from the state capital to the hills, Singh said on Thursday, "The night violence broke out (May 3), we couldn't sleep. We were in the office discussing things to be done immediately." "Those affected in Moreh were kept at an Assam Rifles camp and those in Churachandpur were in the Secretariat. Initially, we thought of keeping them there but there were constant cries for help and there was pressure from all sides claiming the affected were not safe in their present locations. Hence, with saving lives being our top priority, the government decided to evacuate them," he said.