Hand grenade found in front of college near Manipur's Raj Bhavan

<p>Imphal: A hand <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/grenade">grenade</a> was found at the gates of GP Women's College, located less than 100 metres from the Raj Bhavan here, on Monday morning, police said.</p>.<p>The incident triggered panic among passersby.</p>.<p>Police, after being informed about the grenade, cordoned off the area and were working to remove it, an officer said.</p>.<p>The college is located less than 100 metres from Raj Bhavan and 300 metres from the chief minister's official residence, and Manipur Police headquarters.</p>.<p>The incident comes amid several educational institutions in Imphal Valley reporting extortion threats.</p>