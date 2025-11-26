<p>The social media storm surrounding <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=smriti%20mandhana">Smriti Mandhana</a> and Palaash Muchhal’s relationship has further intensified after her close friend and team India cricketer Radha Yadav unfollowed the musician on Instagram. </p><p>This comes amid unverified but viral claims that <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=palaash%20muchhal">Palaash</a> cheated on Smriti (via leaked chat screenshots). </p><p>Radha, who previously deleted wedding-related posts, appears to be decisively distancing herself from the Palaash. </p><p>Smriti and Palaash were due to tie the knot on November 23 in her hometown of Sangli, Maharashtra. </p><p>The ceremony was put on hold after the cricketer's father was hospitalised due to a heart-related health scare.</p><p>Following the wedding being put on hold, Smriti deleted all wedding-related visuals from her social media, including the viral engagement announcement reel that exploded on the internet.</p>.Watch | 'Samjho Ho Hi Gaya': Smriti Mandhana confirms engagement to Palaash Muchhal in viral team dance video.<p>Meanwhile, Palaash's sister Palak took to social media to request for privacy and insisted that the wedding was postponed solely due to the bride-to-be's father's health.</p><p>"Due to Smriti's father's health, Smriti and Palash's wedding has been put on hold. We request you all to respect the privacy of both families during this sensitive time," she wrote on her Instagram story.</p><p>Neither the cricketer nor Palaash has commented on the issue so far.</p>