Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Smriti Mandhana's friend and teammate Radha Yadav unfollows Palaash Muchhal after wedding put on hold

Radha, who previously deleted wedding-related posts, appears to be decisively distancing herself from the Palaash.
Last Updated : 26 November 2025, 06:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 November 2025, 06:23 IST
India NewsSports NewsCricket newsSmriti MandhanaTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us