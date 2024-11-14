Kuki group demands removal of CRPF from their areas as Centre deploys additional paramilitary forces to Manipur

The demand for removal of the CRPF comes after the Ministry of Home Affairs on November 12 decided to rush 200 additional companies (about 2000 personnel) of central paramilitary forces to contain violence in Manipur. This includes 15 companies of CRPF and five companies belonging to BSF. This will take the number of deployment of the central paramilitary forces to 218 companies (115 CRPF, eight RAF, 84 BSF, five SSB and six ITBP).

Kuki-Zo organisations asked why CRPF resorted to firing at the Hmar "village volunteers" even as they never engaged into a conflict with the central forces and considered CRPF as a buffer against possible attack by the Meiteis.

Tension gripped Jiribam since November 7 when a 31-year-old Hmar woman teacher was allegedly raped and burned alive by suspected Meitei insurgents. Manipur has remained roiled in the Meitei-Kuki conflict since May last year in which nearly 240 people have been killed and over 60,000 others displaced. Sporadic incidents of violence have continued despite the presence of a large number of security forces including the army.