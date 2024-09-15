Kuki groups in Manipur worried over induction of machine guns by police

Guwahati: Kuki groups in Manipur are worried over procurement of Medium Machine Guns (MMGs), a sophisticated weapon, and are fearing possible use against them.
Kuki Inpi, an apex body of the Kuki community, said MMG is a sophisticated weapon, which is used in preparations for wars and is rarely employed by the Army and Assam Rifles in counter-insurgency operations.
"The attempt to deploy these sophisticated weapons has caused confusion and anxiety among the public, raising concerns about the state government's intention in acquiring such a lethal weapon for use in the ongoing ethnic conflict between communities," said a statement issued by Kuki Inpi publicity secretary, Janghaolun Haokip.
The groups' apprehension comes amid reports that Manipur police procured several 7.62mm MMG MK 2A1 from the Ordnance Factory, Jabalpur and recently sought army's help to train its personnel to use such weapons.
Sources said police rushed to train its personnel for use of the MMGs following two bomb attacks allegedly by using drones by Kuki insurgents in Meitei-dominated Imphal West district. Kuki organisations, however, rejected the allegation about use of drones.
Police recently said Kuki insurgents also used a rocket to attack a Meitei village at Moirang in Bishnupur district. Police launched combing operations in the peripheral areas between the Meitei-dominated districts and Kuki-dominated areas following deaths of at least 10 persons since September 1.
"The introduction of 7.62mm MMG MK 2A1 into conflict will have dire consequences for the Kuki-Zo communities, who are already suffering from co-ordinated attacks by radical militias and the state police," Kuki Inpi further said.
The organisations urged for Centre's intervention to address the issue and re-consider the decision for deployment of such advanced weaponry in an internal armed conflict.
At least 236 people have died and over 60,000 others displaced due to the conflict between the Meiteis and the Kukis since May last year. Sporadic incidents of attacks along the peripheral areas have kept the state on the boil despite deployment of a large number of central forces, including the army.
