Kuki groups in Manipur worried over induction of machine guns by police

Guwahati: Kuki groups in Manipur are worried over procurement of Medium Machine Guns (MMGs), a sophisticated weapon, and are fearing possible use against them.

Kuki Inpi, an apex body of the Kuki community, said MMG is a sophisticated weapon, which is used in preparations for wars and is rarely employed by the Army and Assam Rifles in counter-insurgency operations.

"The attempt to deploy these sophisticated weapons has caused confusion and anxiety among the public, raising concerns about the state government's intention in acquiring such a lethal weapon for use in the ongoing ethnic conflict between communities," said a statement issued by Kuki Inpi publicity secretary, Janghaolun Haokip.