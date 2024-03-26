Kuki-Zo groups in Manipur decide not to contest in Lok Sabha polls

Guwahati: Organisations representing the Kuki-Zo communities in conflict-hit Manipur on Monday decided not to put up their candidate in the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency, where Kukis and Nagas are deciding factors.
The Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF) said that following a consultation with organisations of the tribes, it was decided that no member from the Kuki-Zo communities should file nominations for the Lok Sabha elections, considering the plight of the communities due to the ongoing conflict.
"As Indian citizens, we advise our community members to exercise their right to franchise by voting in the Lok Sabha elections but abstain from contesting for the Outer Manipur MP seat," said a statement issued by ITLF chairman Pagin Haokip and secretary Muan Tombing.
The decision was taken on a day when the BJP and its ally, the National People's Party (NPP), decided to support the Naga People's Front (NPF) candidate, Kachui Timothy Zimik, a former Indian Revenue Service officer belonging to the Naga community. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, NPF leader Lorho S Pfoze was elected to the Lok Sabha from Outer Manipur seat. Pfoze was supported by the BJP.
Congress and other Opposition parties have named Alfred K Arthur, a former Naga MLA, as their candidate for the Outer Manipur seat, where polling would be conducted in two phases on April 19 and 26, in view of the conflict. In Inner Manipur, Congress has named Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, a professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi, as their candidate.
Manipur has remained roiled by the conflict involving the Meitei and the Kuki community since May last year, in which more than 200 people have died.
BJP candidate Raj Kumar Ranjan Singh was elected from the Meitei-dominated Inner Manipur seat in 2019. But the party has yet to name its candidate for the Inner Manipur seat this time.
