Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamanipur

Manipur CM pledges action against poppy growers

Singh's assurance came after a police team, led by an additional SP, and village volunteers were allegedly targeted by armed planters when they attempted to destroy poppy cultivation in Kangpokpi district recently.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 November 2024, 13:52 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 November 2024, 13:52 IST
India NewsManipurN Biren Singhpoppy

Follow us on :

Follow Us