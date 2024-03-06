Manipur govt introduces 'no work, no pay' rule for officials

Imphal: The Manipur government on Wednesday introduced a "no-work, no-pay" rule for its employees who have remained absent from office "without valid and accepted reasons."

An office memorandum by the department of personnel and administrative reforms said, "Officials who are unable to attend office at their usual place of posting on account of the prevailing law and order situation in the state had been attached with Deputy Commissioners/line departments/field level offices to enable them to function therefrom, or for discharging such responsibilities as may be assigned to them, by the Deputy Commissioners concerned, or such authorities duly authorised in this regard."