Manipur hostage: Two abducted Meitei youths released in exchange of transfer of 11 Kuki prisoners
Sources said the 11 Kuki men, who were earlier arrested by Manipur Police and were put in Imphal jail, were transferred to Kuki-dominated Churachandpur jail as demanded by the abductors. Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum, a forum of Kuki organisations in Churachandpur, confirmed the development.
The two young men abducted in Kangpokpi on 27th September, 2024 have been safely brought back to the custody of @manipur_police . I sincerely appreciate everyone from both the state and central government who worked tirelessly to ensure their safe return. Your efforts are deeply…