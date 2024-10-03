Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamanipur

Manipur hostage: Two abducted Meitei youths released in exchange of transfer of 11 Kuki prisoners

Sources said the 11 Kuki men, who were earlier arrested by Manipur Police and were put in Imphal jail, were transferred to Kuki-dominated Churachandpur jail as demanded by the abductors. Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum, a forum of Kuki organisations in Churachandpur, confirmed the development.
Sumir Karmakar
Last Updated : 03 October 2024, 03:06 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 October 2024, 03:06 IST
India NewskukimeiteiManipurN Biren SinghBiren Singh

Follow us on :

Follow Us