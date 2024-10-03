Manipur hostage: Two abducted Meitei youths released in exchange of transfer of 11 Kuki prisoners

Sources said the 11 Kuki men, who were earlier arrested by Manipur Police and were put in Imphal jail, were transferred to Kuki-dominated Churachandpur jail as demanded by the abductors. Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum, a forum of Kuki organisations in Churachandpur, confirmed the development.