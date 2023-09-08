Manipur: One killed, several injured in fresh gunfight between 'armed miscreants' and security forces

As India remains busy in welcoming many world leaders for the G20 Summit in New Delhi, volatile situation prevailed in conflict-hit Manipur as one person was killed and several others were injured in a fresh gunfight between "armed miscreants" and the security forces on Friday.

Sources in one of the central security forces said the firing started at around 6 am at Molnoi near Pallel in Kuki-dominated Tengnoupal district when "armed miscreants" from Meitei-dominated Valley entered the area and tried to attack a Kuki village. The "armed miscreants" started firing as the central security forces stopped a mob of Meitei women, locally called Meira Paibis (women vigilante group), who blocked a road to prevent entry of the security forces to the area.