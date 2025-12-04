<p>Washington: US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that a meeting between two US envoys with Russian President Vladimir Putin was "reasonably good" but that it is unclear what happens now.</p><p>Trump told reporters in the Oval Office that the Russians "very strongly" want to make a deal to end the war in Ukraine. US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner met Putin in Moscow on Tuesday.</p><p>"What comes out of that meeting I can't tell you because it does take two to tango, Trump said.</p>