Manipur’s year of death, destruction and separation: In this unending conflict, everybody is a loser

Barricades at Moreh lanes

Barricades and half-dug roads welcome outsiders to several lanes leading to the Kuki-Zo villages at Moreh, situated 110km from Imphal. “This has been done to prevent entry and harassment of Manipur police commandos,” Sasang Hmar, a leader of the influential Kuki Students’ Organisation (KSO), at Moreh, told DH. Caleb Baite, a Kuki carpenter, and his wife, Kimnei Lian, fled Salam Patong village in Kangpokpi after the Meitei attacks on May 9. Nearly 80 people had taken shelter in the relief camp at Moreh Government Higher Secondary School, but many had to shift after the school reopened in March. “There is no work for carpenters here because of the tension,” Baite said. Hmar said at least eight Kuki-Zo residents were killed in and around Moreh by Meiteis since May 3. Moreh is a Kuki-dominated town bordering Myanmar, but most of the 6,000 Meiteis have fled Moreh, and their houses were burned down or damaged in May. Burnt shops, houses, and charred cars in areas such as Prem Nagar clearly show the destruction Moreh has seen in the past year. Many non-Manipuris, including Tamils, Punjabis, and Biharis, have fled as business activities and schools remained shut. Moreh has witnessed frequent conflicts as Manipur police commandos are rushed to “take control” of the Kuki-dominated town. “There is a fight for dominance as Moreh is a business centre and the gateway to Southeast Asia,” said an officer of the Assam Rifles, which guards the India-Myanmar border. The Indo-Myanmar friendship border gates have been shut down due to the conflict, severely affecting business at Moreh.