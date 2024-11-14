Manipur students form human chains against 'abduction' of six by militants

<p>Imphal, Manipur: School and college students across the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/imphal">Imphal </a>valley formed multiple human chains outside their respective educational institutions to protest against the alleged abduction of three women and three children by armed tribal militants in Jiribam district.</p><p>Holding black flags and wearing black badges, the students raised slogans demanding immediate safe release of the six and called for action by the central and state governments.</p><p>Organised by COCOMI Students Front, an organisation of the Meitei community, they carried placards with "Today is children's day, release the innocent children” and “Release our friends" written on them.</p>.BJP Manipur calls for release of six abducted members of a family by militants.<p>Thounaojam Thadoi, a Class 11 student of TG Higher Secondary School in Imphal told reporters: "Today is Children's Day of the country, but this is the saddest children's day for Manipur."</p><p>Police said operations were on to trace and rescue them.</p><p>More than 200 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May last year. Ethnically diverse Jiribam, which was largely untouched by the clashes in Imphal Valley and the adjoining hills, witnessed violence after the mutilated body of a farmer was found in a field in June this year.</p>