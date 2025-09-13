Markets shut, people brave rains and slush in strife-torn Manipur to hear PM Modi, go back 'disappointed'

<p>Imphal: Imphal or Kuki-dominated Churachandpur in Manipur remained shut on Saturday, residents braved rains and slush to hear Prime Minister Narendra Modi but most went back "disappointed" saying he offered "nothing concrete" to end the conflict spanning over more than two years now. </p> <p>"There was nothing concrete in his speech. He stressed on peace but offered no solution to the problems. We did not come here today to hear about the Nepal situation, GST or the developmental projects," Surajit Khumakcham, a trader here, who shut his shop to hear what Modi had to offer as a solution to the conflict.</p> <p>Long queues were seen outside the historic Kangla Fort since noon, most drenched in rains, grappled with mud and slush while entering the large pandal where Modi addressed the people from the Meitei-dominated Valley for 23 minutes.</p><p>People roared as Modi entered the venue at 3.43pm and chanted <em>Bharat Mata Ki Jai</em> twice before and after his speech.</p> .Narendra Modi interacts with displaced people in Manipur's Churachandpur.<p>There was a "boycott call" by CorCom, a forum of six Valley-based armed groups against Modi's visit, his first since the conflict involving the Meitei and Kuki communities had erupted on May 3, 2023. But many among the crowd said Imphal remained shut as residents wanted to hear what the PM had to offer to end the conflict.</p><p>"Meteis wanted to hear about what Centre has to say about our demand for the NRC to detect the Chin-Kuki migrants illegally living in our state and the steps the Centre has taken to crack down on poppy cultivation and smuggling. We all were hoping for a solution from the PM," Oinam Devendra Meetei, a local student leader, told <em>DH</em> soon after Modi's speech. "He talked about the return of the displaced persons to their own homes. How can they return without a solution to the conflict?" </p><p><strong>Kukis upset:</strong></p><p>Almost similar atmosphere prevailed in Kuki-dominated Churachandpur town<strong>, </strong>about 65kms away, where hundreds lined up on both sides of the road with tricolor in their hands as Modi's cavalcade made it to the Peace Ground for the event. The Churachandpur town remained shut as most residents similarly braved rains and slush to hear the Prime Minister.</p> <p>Modi travelled to Churachandpur via road from Imphal as his helicopter could not take off due to rains. "It turned out to be a blessing in disguise. I am overwhelmed by the way people welcomed me on the way to Churachandpur with the tri-colors in their hands," Modi said while addressing the gathering at the Peace Ground.</p><p>"We were very excited when he heard about Modi's visit. It came as a ray of hope for us. But we are hurt and disappointed with the way the Prime Minister avoided a solution," Mary Hmar, a Kuki women rights leader, told <em>DH</em> from Churachandpur, hours after the PM's event. "We are disappointed as he did not talk about our pleas for a separate administration. Instead, he stressed on a bridge of trust between the hills and the Valley. It was nothing but a slap on our face," said Henry Doungel, a displaced Kuki, who fled Imphal during the violence and has been living in a relief camp in Churachandpur. "Now, let's see what decision our leaders and civil society organisations take as PM Modi has not offered any solution."</p> <p>The 10 Kuki-Zo MLAs, who have stayed away from Imphal since the violence began, submitted a memorandum to PM Modi hoping that his visit would bring a "historic shift in our political future." Kuki Zo Council, the apex body of the Kuki Zo communities, engaged in talks with the government, also submitted a memorandum reiterating their request for a "separate administration" with a legislature. </p> <p>In Imphal, Thongam Biswajit Singh, a BJP MLA told <em>DH</em> after the meeting, "I think the PM got a clear picture about the situation and the political atmosphere during today's visit. We hope he will make a decision soon, whichever will be good for the people of Manipur.</p>