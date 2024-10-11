Militant arrested in Manipur

<p>Imphal: A militant of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (People's War Group) was arrested in Manipur's Imphal East district, police said on Friday.</p>.<p>The accused, identified as M Dhanbir (39), was allegedly involved in extortion in and around Imphal, they said.</p>.<p>He was arrested on Thursday, they added.</p>.Centre holds key meetings to address ethnic crisis in Manipur: CM N Biren Singh.<p>Meanwhile, security forces seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition during a raid at the foothill areas of IVR Road near Uyok in Bishnupur district.</p>.<p>Among the items seized were a CMG, a tear gas gun, a 9mm pistol, a .303 sniper rifle, an SBBL gun, an IED weighing 1.35 kg, three hand grenades and two tear smoke grenades, police said. </p>