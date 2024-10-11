Home
Militant arrested in Manipur

The accused, identified as M Dhanbir (39), was allegedly involved in extortion in and around Imphal, they said.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 October 2024, 04:02 IST

Published 11 October 2024, 04:02 IST
India NewsManipurmilitant

