One killed, seven injured in fresh firing in Manipur's Bishnupur district

One person was killed and seven others, including two Meitei farmers, received bullet injuries in a fresh firing incident by suspected Kuki insurgents in Manipur's Bishnupur district on Tuesday.
Police sources said a 27-year-old person, who was shot in the morning by the insurgents, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Imphal in the evening.
The firing started at Narenseina village in the Meitei-dominated Bishnupur district situated close to the buffer zone that separates the Kuki-dominated hills from the Imphal Valley.
Two Meitei farmers were the first to get injured in the firing by the suspected Kuki insurgents. They were subsequently rushed to a private hospital in Imphal.
More incidents of firing were reported later in the surrounding areas in which at least six Meitei "village volunteers" sustained bullet wounds, sources said. The "village volunteers" are youths trying to guard their villages against possible attacks.
Security forces immediately swung into action and returned fire at the suspected Kuki insurgents.
The fresh firing took place hours before the Manipur Assembly convened for the one-day session, the first session since violence started nearly four months ago. The session, however, was adjourned sine die as the Opposition Congress created a ruckus with a demand for extending the session to five days.
More than 160 people have died and over 60,000 others have been displaced due to the violence between the Meiteis and the Kukis since May 3.
Security forces have created a buffer zone between the hills and the valley in order to prevent further escalation but sporadic incidents of firing have kept the state troubled.