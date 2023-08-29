One killed, seven injured in fresh firing in Manipur's Bishnupur district

One person was killed and seven others, including two Meitei farmers, received bullet injuries in a fresh firing incident by suspected Kuki insurgents in Manipur's Bishnupur district on Tuesday.

Police sources said a 27-year-old person, who was shot in the morning by the insurgents, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Imphal in the evening.

The firing started at Narenseina village in the Meitei-dominated Bishnupur district situated close to the buffer zone that separates the Kuki-dominated hills from the Imphal Valley.

Two Meitei farmers were the first to get injured in the firing by the suspected Kuki insurgents. They were subsequently rushed to a private hospital in Imphal.