Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamanipur

Rahul Gandhi reaches Manipur's Jiribam, interacts with inmates of relief camp

Gandhi had earlier visited a relief camp in Assam and interacted with violence-affected people after which he headed for Jiribam by road.
PTI
Last Updated : 08 July 2024, 07:25 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Imphal: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday visited a relief camp in Manipur's Jiribam district, a party leader said.

Gandhi visited the Jiribam Higher Secondary School relief camp and talked to the inmates, he said.

"At Jiribam relief camp, Gandhi talked to the internally displaced people," he said.

Gandhi had earlier visited a relief camp in Assam and interacted with violence-affected people after which he headed for Jiribam by road, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 July 2024, 07:25 IST
India NewsManipurCongressRahul GandhiIndian Politics

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT