Save the Pangolin: 230 Tangkhul Naga villages in Manipur to stop hunting, consumption of endangered species

Hunting and trafficking of pangolins through the porous Indo-Myanmar borders in Manipur to Southeast Asian markets has been a worry for conservationists and has posed a threat to the future of wildlife species. Pangolins have huge demand in the markets as it has been used for preparation of Chinese traditional medicines. "There is a high demand for its scales and meat in the wet markets for its alleged medicinal properties. Pangolins hunted in Manipur find their way past the border and to international markets across Southeast Asia, " WTI said in a statement.

Manipur shares 398-km borders with Myanmar.

“We consider the resolution as a landmark decision for protection of the pangolins in India. Community-driven initiatives like this can be an incredibly impactful decision and can play a crucial role in preserving both the natural heritage and the cultural traditions of the indigenous communities in northeast India," said Jose Louies, CEO, WTI.

"WTI will continue engaging the members of the community to build awareness about the pangolin and its ecological significance in the landscape. Signages have been installed in strategic locations across the district to push the message. WTI’s team has also approached the local churches in Ukhrul to raise awareness," WTI further said.

Monesh Singh Tomar, Senior Field Officer at WTI’s Wildlife Crime Control Division said, “This is a strong example where the community can lead conservation projects and save endangered species like the pangolin. The TNAL resolution certainly is among the first steps to ensuring that the pangolin is protected in the landscape.”