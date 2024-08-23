Save the Pangolin: 230 Tangkhul Naga villages in Manipur to stop hunting, consumption of endangered species

Guwahati: Tangkhul Naga tribe in three Manipur districts have joined hands for protection of Chinese pangolins by deciding to stop hunting and consumption of the critically endangered wildlife species.
Tangkhul Naga Awunga Long (TNAL), an apex body of the influential headmen of 230 Tangkhul Naga villages in Ukhrul, Kamjong and Senapati districts, bordering Myanmar, have taken a resolution for banning hunting and consumption of the Chinese pangolins.
The resolution was a result of the efforts of the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI), a wildlife conservation group, for the past 18 months under its Countering Pangolin Trafficking Project, supported by the Wildlife Conservation Network’s Pangolin Crisis Fund (PCF). The project aims to stop the illegal wildlife trade of pangolins, the world’s most trafficked mammal, along the highly porous Indo-Myanmar borders.
Kashung Tennyson, president of TNAL, who signed the resolution at Ukhrul, on Friday said the resolution was binding for all members of the community as some strict measures were necessary to protect the wildlife species. "This will successfully lead to disrupting the existing illegal trade network and trafficking routes,” he said.
Hunting and trafficking of pangolins through the porous Indo-Myanmar borders in Manipur to Southeast Asian markets has been a worry for conservationists and has posed a threat to the future of wildlife species. Pangolins have huge demand in the markets as it has been used for preparation of Chinese traditional medicines. "There is a high demand for its scales and meat in the wet markets for its alleged medicinal properties. Pangolins hunted in Manipur find their way past the border and to international markets across Southeast Asia, " WTI said in a statement.
Manipur shares 398-km borders with Myanmar.
“We consider the resolution as a landmark decision for protection of the pangolins in India. Community-driven initiatives like this can be an incredibly impactful decision and can play a crucial role in preserving both the natural heritage and the cultural traditions of the indigenous communities in northeast India," said Jose Louies, CEO, WTI.
"WTI will continue engaging the members of the community to build awareness about the pangolin and its ecological significance in the landscape. Signages have been installed in strategic locations across the district to push the message. WTI’s team has also approached the local churches in Ukhrul to raise awareness," WTI further said.
Monesh Singh Tomar, Senior Field Officer at WTI’s Wildlife Crime Control Division said, “This is a strong example where the community can lead conservation projects and save endangered species like the pangolin. The TNAL resolution certainly is among the first steps to ensuring that the pangolin is protected in the landscape.”
