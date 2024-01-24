Tension in Manipur as radical group Arambai Tenggol 'summons' all 40 Valley-based MLAs to Kangla Fort

Guwahati: Fresh tension gripped Manipur after the radical Meitei group, Aarambai Tenggol "summoned" all 40 MLAs of Meitei-dominated Imphal Valley for a meeting on Wednesday morning at the historic Kangla Fort in Imphal.

Deployment of security forces was increased in and around the Kangla Fort after the administration received inputs that the Arambai Tenggol members might enter the Fort with weapons.

MLAs and ministers started entering the Kangla Fort while Arambai Tenggol members also started gathering in Imphal. Manipur has 60 MLAs but at least 10 Kuki-Zo legislators, have extended support to the demand for a "separate administration" for the Kuki-Zos.

A team of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), which reached Manipur on Monday evening, is still camping in the state to keep watch on the situation.