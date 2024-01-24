Tension in Manipur as radical group Arambai Tenggol 'summons' all 40 Valley-based MLAs to Kangla Fort

Guwahati: Fresh tension gripped Manipur after the radical Meitei group, Aarambai Tenggol "summoned" all 40 MLAs of Meitei-dominated Imphal Valley for a meeting on Wednesday morning at the historic Kangla Fort in Imphal.
Deployment of security forces was increased in and around the Kangla Fort after the administration received inputs that the Arambai Tenggol members might enter the Fort with weapons.
MLAs and ministers started entering the Kangla Fort while Arambai Tenggol members also started gathering in Imphal. Manipur has 60 MLAs but at least 10 Kuki-Zo legislators, have extended support to the demand for a "separate administration" for the Kuki-Zos.
A team of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), which reached Manipur on Monday evening, is still camping in the state to keep watch on the situation.
Kuki groups, however, expressed concern over reports about a meeting of the MHA team with Arambai Tenggol in Imphal. Kuki groups claim that Arambai Tenggol is involved in the killing of Kuki-Zos since May last year. They claim that BJP government in the state is in cahoots with Arambai Tenggol and another similar radical group Meetei Leepun.
The government, however, rejected the allegations.
At least 35 MLAs on January 21 wrote a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah seeking "positive action" to end the violence, failing which they resolved to take "appropriate steps" after discussion with the people of Manipur. The MLAs demanded action against Kuki insurgent groups, cancelation of the Suspension of Operation agreement with the Kuki insurgent groups and withdrawal of Assam Rifles personnel who remained "mute spectators" during the recent attack on Manipur police and Meitei villagers.