Students injured in clash with security forces in Manipur's Imphal

Several protesting students got injured after they clashed with security forces in Manipur's Imphal on Tuesday.
The injured students have been admitted to Regional Institute of Medical Sciences in Imphal.
Earlier today, the Manipur government suspended internet services in the entire state for five days amid intensified agitation by students.
The decision was taken to curb the use of social media for transmission of images, hate speech and hate video, the state home department said in a notification.
Published 10 September 2024, 12:21 IST