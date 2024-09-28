Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamanipur

Suspected militants fire at village in Manipur's Jiribam district

Armed men fired indiscriminately at Mongbung Meitei village from nearby hilltops and surrounding thick forests prompting retaliation from village volunteers in the area, they said.
PTI
Last Updated : 28 September 2024, 08:54 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Imphal: Suspected militants fired at a village in Manipur's Jiribam district on Saturday, police said.

Armed men fired indiscriminately at Mongbung Meitei village from nearby hilltops and surrounding thick forests prompting retaliation from village volunteers in the area, they said.

Quoting villagers, a police officer said several women, children and elderly are being evacuated to safer places.

Security forces have been rushed to control the situation, he said, adding that no casualties have been reported so far.

Mongbung Meitei village, located 7 km from district headquarters town, has seen multiple attacks from armed men since violence broke out in the district in June this year.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 September 2024, 08:54 IST
India NewsManipurMilitancy

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT