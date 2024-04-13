Two Kukis killed in Manipur ahead of Amit Shah's campaign for Lok Sabha polls

KuKi-Zo organisations identified the deceased as Kamlengsat Lunkim and Kamminlal Lupheng. Both hail from Kangpokpi, said the World Kuki-Zo Intellectual Council in a statement on Saturday evening.

They alleged the involvement of Arambai Tenggol, Manipur police commandos and some central security forces in the attack. But sources in one of the central agencies claimed the two died in a gunfight between armed persons belonging to both the communities. "The central security forces rushed and intervened to prevent further escalation of the situation," a source said.

The security agencies further stepped up security arrangements along the "buffer zone" in view of Home Minister Amit Shah's likely visit to campaign for Lok Sabha elections on Monday. Polling for Inner Manipur Lok Sabha seat and Kuki-dominated areas in Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency is scheduled on April 19 while polling in the Naga-dominated areas in Outer Manipur seat are scheduled on April 26.

Several central security forces in Manipur recently told DH in Imphal and Churachandpur recently that they were fearing violence ahead of the Lok Sabha elections as both Arambai Tenggol and some Kuki were still in possession of sophisticated weapons. They also feared use of the armed groups by political parties to win the elections.

Two Meitei men were injured in a gunfight with Kuki armed persons along Tengnoupal and Kakching district on Friday. The firing since Friday shattered relative peace which prevailed for over 40 days.

More than 210 people have died and over 60,000 others were displaced due to the conflict between the Meiteis and the Kuki since May last year.

NIA CHARGESHEETS:

The NIA on Saturday said they filed a chargesheet against two persons including the "main conspirator" in the IED explosion near a culvert at Kwakta in Meitei-dominated Bishnupur district that connects the Valley with Kuki-dominated districts, in June last year. The NIA said the charge sheet was filed against Mohammad Noor Hussain alias Tomba and Seiminlun Gangte, a Kuki man, who was the "main conspirator" in the explosion. Gangte was earlier arrested. Three persons were injured and properties were damaged in the explosion.