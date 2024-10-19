Home
Two militants arrested in Manipur

Those arrested were identified as Mutum Inao Singh (31) and Khwairakpam Rajen Singh (25) of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (People's War Group).
PTI
Last Updated : 19 October 2024, 05:57 IST

Published 19 October 2024, 05:57 IST
