Two militants arrested in Manipur

<p>Imphal: Two militants were arrested in Manipur's Imphal East district, police said on Saturday.</p>.<p>Those arrested were identified as Mutum Inao Singh (31) and Khwairakpam Rajen Singh (25) of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (People's War Group), they said.</p>.<p>They were arrested from the Pureiromba Khongnangkhong area on Friday on charges of extortion and "other prejudicial activities", police said.</p>.<p>A two-wheeler, three mobile phones, and Rs 7,600 in cash were seized from them.</p>