Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Many key verdicts in CJI-designate Surya Kant's two-decade stint in judiciary

Justice Kant, the senior-most judge, is set to become the chief justice of India on November 24 after CJI Gavai's retirement.
Last Updated : 27 October 2025, 08:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 October 2025, 08:55 IST
India NewsCJIIndian Judiciary

Follow us on :

Follow Us