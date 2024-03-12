India Political Updates: No clarity in CAA rules, have doubts over their legal validity, says Mamata Banerjee

Hello readers! Big news on the political front coming your way! Haryana got a new Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini after Manohar Lal Khattar resigned from the post along with his entire cabinet today. Meanwhile, days before the announcement of Lok Sabha election, the Centre stunned the nation by announcing the implementation of the CAA 2019. This move paves the way for granting citizenship to non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan who entered India before December 2014. Naturally, this announcement has stirred up quite a storm. Opposition leaders left no stones unturned with their reactions. Looks like things are heating up on the political front! Stick around, we'll keep you updated with all the latest twists and turns.