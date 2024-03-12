India Political Updates: No clarity in CAA rules, have doubts over their legal validity, says Mamata Banerjee
Hello readers! Big news on the political front coming your way! Haryana got a new Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini after Manohar Lal Khattar resigned from the post along with his entire cabinet today.
Meanwhile, days before the announcement of Lok Sabha election, the Centre stunned the nation by announcing the implementation of the CAA 2019. This move paves the way for granting citizenship to non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan who entered India before December 2014. Naturally, this announcement has stirred up quite a storm. Opposition leaders left no stones unturned with their reactions.
Looks like things are heating up on the political front! Stick around, we'll keep you updated with all the latest twists and turns.
Haryana BJP President Nayab Singh Saini is the new CM of the state after Manohar Lal Khattar resigned from the post earlier today
03:2312 Mar 2024
'These are just for polarisation - to influence the elections in Bengal and Assam. If they were doing it honestly, why did they not bring it in 2020?,' said Congress Jairam Ramesh on Centre's new announcement
09:0712 Mar 2024
Haryana BJP President Nayab Singh Saini is the new CM of the state after Manohar Lal Khattar resigned from the post earlier today
Earlier, Assam Police served a legal notice to the political parties under the United Opposition Forum for their call of 'Sarbatmak Hartal' (strike) across the state on Tuesday. The police have warned a legal action in case of damage to property or injury to citizens.
07:5312 Mar 2024
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya slams Siddaramaiah-led Congress government over the Bengaluru water issue
BJP leader Tejasvi Surya
Credit: PTI File Photo
"In the last 20 days since this crisis coming into forth, neither the CM nor the deputy CM have visited a single ward or any area in Bengaluru. People of Bengaluru have been literally left high and dry. The CM is out of action. While the people of the city are crying for water, he has not been seen anywhere," says BJP MP Tejasvi Surya
07:5212 Mar 2024
Their (Opposition's) job is to speak, PM Modi and HM Shah's job is to work: BJP leader Mangal Prabhat Lodha
"People who had to tolerate persecution for the last 75-100 years will not get justice...A good decision has been taken by PM Narendra Modi and HM Amit Shah. On behalf of the 140 crore people of India, I express my gratitude to them...Their (Opposition's) job is to speak, PM Modi and HM Shah's job is to work..."
07:5012 Mar 2024
No clarity in CAA rules notified by Centre, I have doubts over their legal validity: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee