Khattar signals contesting Lok Sabha polls, confirms BJP & JJP to go separate ways

"Maybe it is about the Lok Sabha polls. I think it is possible. Whatever the party's parliamentary board decides, I will abide by it," he said.

There are speculations that Khattar may be asked to contest from the Karnal Lok Sabha seat.

Earlier in the day, Khattar and all 13 other members of the BJP-led council of ministers submitted their resignations to the governor as a team of the party's central observers arrived in Chandigarh.

The change in leadership in Haryana occurred amidst the ruling BJP-JJP coalition showing signs of disunity, although party leaders from both sides refrained from making immediate comments.

The BJP replaced Khattar with OBC leader Nayab Singh Saini who was later sworn in as Haryana's new chief minister.

Khattar expressed happiness that Saini, a relatively young figure and Member of Parliament from Kurukshetra, has been appointed as the Chief Minister. He mentioned that Saini is an old friend of his.

Replying to a question, Khattar spoke about the JJP's demand for the Lok Sabha seats for the upcoming polls.

He said the BJP's target is to fight all the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana and gift them to "Modiji's kitty".

The JJP must have spoken to the BJP's central leadership over this issue, Khattar said, adding he has come to know that the JJP has decided to contest the Lok Sabha polls separately.

To another question, Khattar said it has been a tradition of the BJP to bring new leadership forward from time to time.

He also referred to the appointment of new chief ministers in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

"As the Lok Sabha elections are near, the parliamentary board decided to bring new leadership and Saini was chosen as the new leader. I am happy that new leadership has been appointed," he said.

When asked about the timing of Tuesday's developments following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's praise for him at an event in Gurugram, Khattar stated that he has longstanding relations with the Prime Minister and that the appreciation he received is not connected to these developments.

Khattar mentioned that some time ago, he himself had stated that if new leadership were to be introduced, it had to be done in a timely manner.

Regarding the expansion of the Saini cabinet, Khattar stated that it would occur soon.