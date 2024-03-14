India Politics Live: 'CAA will never be taken back, it is our sovereign right; will never compromise on it', says Amit Shah

"The day is not far, when BJP will come to power there (West Bengal) and will stop infiltration. If you do this kind of politics and with such an important national security issue, you allow infiltration by doing appeasement politics and oppose the refugees from getting citizenship, then people will not be with you. Mamata Banerjee does not know the difference between a person taking refuge and an infiltrator...," says Amit Shah in an interview to ANI.
The high-level committee on simultaneous polls headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind is likely to submit its report on 'one nation, one election' on Thursday, it is learnt.
Though there was no official word yet, sources said the report could be submitted to President Droupadi Murmu.
The panel may recommend amending at last five articles of the Constitution to enable holding of simultaneous polls in the country.
The proposed report would also focus on having a singular electoral roll for holding Lok Sabha, state assembly and local body polls.
One Nation, One Election panel
Credit: PTI Photo
"The opposition has no other work, they even said that there was a political benefit in surgical strikes and air strikes, so should we not take action against terrorism? They also said that the abrogation of Article 370 was also for our political benefit. We have been saying since 1950 that we will remove Article 370. 'Unki history hai jo bolte hai karte nahi hai, Modi ji ki history hai jo BJP ya PM Modi ne kaha woh patthar ki lakeer hai. Modi ki har guarantee poori hoti hai...," he said in interview to news agency ANI.
It is not just Trinamool Congress but I.N.D.I.A. partners AAP, CPI(M) and CPI and a potential ally Bharatiya Adivasi Party (BAP) are creating trouble for the Congress by fielding candidates against it in states like West Bengal, Meghalaya, Assam, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh.
Trinamool extended its ‘non-cooperation’ movement from West Bengal, where it announced candidates for all 42 seats, to Meghalaya by announcing Zenith Sangma as its candidate for Tura seat. It is expected to announce 2-4 candidates for Assam in the coming days.
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee during the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance’s (INDIA) meeting, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023.
Credit: PTI Photo