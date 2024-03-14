JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

LIVE
India Politics Live: 'CAA will never be taken back, it is our sovereign right; will never compromise on it', says Amit Shah

The BJP government's decision to notify CAA rules right before elections has faced much ire from the opposition, with states likes Kerala and Tamil Nadu announcing that the contentious rules won't be implemented in the state but the new rules have left them with no option. Union government's decision has led to a fuming atmosphere across the states with Assam, Kerala, Delhi, etc. witnessing mobilisation and subsequent quelling of the protests by the police. On the other hand, Kharge has accused BJP of freezing Congress' bank accounts and imposing huge fines on the party through Income tax. Track all the latest political updates only here with DH.
Last Updated 14 March 2024, 03:26 IST

Follow Us

Highlights
03:1814 Mar 2024

Kovind panel may submit report on simultaneous polls today;  may recommend amending at last five articles of Constitution

03:1414 Mar 2024

'Opposition has no other work...': Amit Shah slams opposition on allegations that BJP is creating new vote bank through CAA

02:2014 Mar 2024

Assam won't be affected by CAA: BJP candidate Kamakhya Prasad

02:2014 Mar 2024

Union Minister Hardeep S Puri dismisses opposition criticism of CAA, urges fact-based discourse

03:2314 Mar 2024

'CAA law will never be taken back. It is our sovereign right to ensure Indian citizenship in our country, we will never compromise on it', says Amit Shah in interview to ANI 

03:2314 Mar 2024

The day is not far, when BJP will come to power in West Bengal and stop infiltration: Amit Shah 

"The day is not far, when BJP will come to power there (West Bengal) and will stop infiltration. If you do this kind of politics and with such an important national security issue, you allow infiltration by doing appeasement politics and oppose the refugees from getting citizenship, then people will not be with you. Mamata Banerjee does not know the difference between a person taking refuge and an infiltrator...," says Amit Shah in an interview to ANI.

03:1814 Mar 2024

Kovind panel may submit report on simultaneous polls today;  may recommend amending at last five articles of Constitution

The high-level committee on simultaneous polls headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind is likely to submit its report on 'one nation, one election' on Thursday, it is learnt.

Though there was no official word yet, sources said the report could be submitted to President Droupadi Murmu.

The panel may recommend amending at last five articles of the Constitution to enable holding of simultaneous polls in the country.

The proposed report would also focus on having a singular electoral roll for holding Lok Sabha, state assembly and local body polls.

Read more

One Nation, One Election panel

One Nation, One Election panel

Credit: PTI Photo

03:1414 Mar 2024

'Opposition has no other work...': Amit Shah slams opposition on allegations that BJP is creating new vote bank through CAA

"The opposition has no other work, they even said that there was a political benefit in surgical strikes and air strikes, so should we not take action against terrorism? They also said that the abrogation of Article 370 was also for our political benefit. We have been saying since 1950 that we will remove Article 370. 'Unki history hai jo bolte hai karte nahi hai, Modi ji ki history hai jo BJP ya PM Modi ne kaha woh patthar ki lakeer hai. Modi ki har guarantee poori hoti hai...," he said in  interview to news agency ANI.

03:0714 Mar 2024

Alliance blues for I.N.D.I.A. in several states

It is not just Trinamool Congress but I.N.D.I.A. partners AAP, CPI(M) and CPI and a potential ally Bharatiya Adivasi Party (BAP) are creating trouble for the Congress by fielding candidates against it in states like West Bengal, Meghalaya, Assam, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh.

Trinamool extended its ‘non-cooperation’ movement from West Bengal, where it announced candidates for all 42 seats, to Meghalaya by announcing Zenith Sangma as its candidate for Tura seat. It is expected to announce 2-4 candidates for Assam in the coming days.

Read more

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee during the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance’s (INDIA) meeting, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023.

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee during the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance’s (INDIA) meeting, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023.

Credit: PTI Photo

(Published 14 March 2024, 02:27 IST)
India NewsBJPCongressRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiLok Sabha electionsCAA

Follow us on