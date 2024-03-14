India Politics Live: 'CAA will never be taken back, it is our sovereign right; will never compromise on it', says Amit Shah

The high-level committee on simultaneous polls headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind is likely to submit its report on 'one nation, one election' on Thursday, it is learnt.

Though there was no official word yet, sources said the report could be submitted to President Droupadi Murmu.

The panel may recommend amending at last five articles of the Constitution to enable holding of simultaneous polls in the country.

The proposed report would also focus on having a singular electoral roll for holding Lok Sabha, state assembly and local body polls.

