Massive protest rally held in Hubballi seeking restoration of peace in Manipur, Haryana

Christian community members, including pastors and elected representatives, took out a massive protest rally in Hubballi on Monday, condemning violence in Manipur and Haryana, and urging the Union Government to take immediate measures to restore peace in these states.
After taking out the rally from Dr B R Ambedkar Circle to Chennamma Circle via Station Road, Marathahalli, Koppikar Road and Sangolli Rayanna Circle, hundreds of people wearing black ribbons on their shoulders and displaying placards gathered at the epicentre of the city and performed prayers also.
Leaders of Dalit organisations, the Congress Party and others also accompanied them.
"We pray the God to give wisdom to the leaders concerned to take steps immediately to stop violence in Manipur and restore peace," said Karnataka Northern Diocese (Church of South India) Bishop Rt Rev Martin C Borgai.
Karnataka State Christian Minority Welfare Association Vice-President Rev Fredrick Jacob said some anti-peace forces are disturbing harmony in Manipur in a very cruel manner. President of India, prime minister and union home minister should take measures to restore peace immediately, he added.
Former Corporator Sudha Mannekuntal stated that the prime minister should respond immediately and that the Manipur chief minister should resign.
Hubballi-Dharwad Vividha Dalit Sangha Samsthegala Mahamandal leader Gurunath Ullikashi alleged that the issue of violence in Haryana is brought to the fore as part of the conspiracy to hide the violence in Manipur.
"Union Government has locked Manipur, by blocking internet and media there. Modi has become Mauni Baba, while violence increased after Amit Shah visited Manipur," he said, adding that minority and tribal people are being attacked there continuously, while women were paraded naked and raped. FIRs are being filed, instead of taking stern action to end violence, Ullikashi added.
Leader of Opposition in Hubballi-Dharwad Mahanagara Palike (HDMP) Suvarna Kallakuntla, corporators Rajarao (Doraj) Manekuntal, Chetan Hirekerur, Congress leaders Sadanand Danganavr, Rajashekhar Menasinkai, Asif Ballari, Babajan Mudhol and others were present.
Members of the Catholic Association of Hubballi, Messiah Ministries, Belgaum Roman Catholic Diocese, DDM Church Divine Deliverance Ministry, Bethany Christian Brethren Assembly, Cavalry Redeems Ministries, and other organisations attended the protest rally with 'Community for Humanity Mission Manipur & Haryana' title.