Massive protest rally held in Hubballi seeking restoration of peace in Manipur, Haryana

Christian community members, including pastors and elected representatives, took out a massive protest rally in Hubballi on Monday, condemning violence in Manipur and Haryana, and urging the Union Government to take immediate measures to restore peace in these states.

After taking out the rally from Dr B R Ambedkar Circle to Chennamma Circle via Station Road, Marathahalli, Koppikar Road and Sangolli Rayanna Circle, hundreds of people wearing black ribbons on their shoulders and displaying placards gathered at the epicentre of the city and performed prayers also.

Leaders of Dalit organisations, the Congress Party and others also accompanied them.