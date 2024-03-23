Media should not be a power broker: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar

New Delhi: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday said media should not be a power broker and it serves its cause best by being objective and not getting involved in politics.

He also termed the debate over the Citizenship Amendment Act "orchestrated" and urged the media to play its role in such a situation.

The law does not deprive any Indian citizen of his or her citizenship rights but an impression is being generated differently, Dhankhar said.

"It is unfortunate that some failed to recognise the historical context and soothing impact from human rights perspectives to persecuted minorities in the neighbourhood," he said referring to the Citizenship Amendment Act, rules for which were notified recently.