Medicines approved in select countries no longer need clinical trials in India

"As per Rule 101 of New Drugs and Clinical Trials Rules, 2019, the Central Licensing Authority, with the approval of the Central Government, may specify, by an order, the name of the countries, from time to time, for considering waiver of local clinical trial for approval of new drugs under Chapter X and for grant of permission for conduct of clinical trial under Chapter V of the said rules," the Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI) said in an order issued on August 7.