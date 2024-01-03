HNLC, a Meghalaya militiant group, withdraws from tripartite peace talks with Centre, state govt

In a letter to Centre's interlocutor AK Mishra, outfit’s self-styled chairman and commander-in-chief Boby Marwein said, "We deeply regret to inform you that we are reluctantly withdrawing ourselves from the peace talks with your government. This decision has been made due to the unfortunate circumstance that our general demands have not been met."

Marwein added, "It is with a heavy heart that we witness the peace process reaching such a critical point." A copy of the letter was also sent to Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma.