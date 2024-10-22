Home
india meghalaya

Japan's 'Hanami' heritage to add colour to Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival

Bands like BONEY M, Akon and others will enthrall the crowd on November 15 and 16.
Sumir Karmakar
Last Updated : 22 October 2024, 14:41 IST

Published 22 October 2024, 14:41 IST
India NewsJapanMeghalayamusic festivalShillongCherry blossoms

