Japan's 'Hanami' heritage to add colour to Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival

<p>Guwahati: Shillong's Cherry Blossom Festival, scheduled next month, will have an additional attraction: "Hanami," the tradition of celebrating Cherry Blossom that started thousands of years ago in Japan. </p><p>The resemblance between "Hanami" and Shillong's Cherry Blossom Festival prompted Japan to take part as a partner country and display the history and heritage revolving around the cultural festival. Japan will have a stall during this year's Cherry Blossom Festival festival in the Meghalaya capital on November 15 and 16. </p><p>"This collaboration was sparked by the striking resemblance of Cherry Blossoms in Meghalaya and Japan. This was noted by the Japanese Ambassador during his visit to Meghalaya in 2023. The visitors will have the chance to explore Japan's culture and heritage through a dedicated stall at the venue," said a statement issued by Meghalaya government. </p><p>"The tradition of celebrating 'Hanami,' (Cherry Blossom) dates back over a thousand years in Japan. And, Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival, first launched in 2016, is the first autumn Cherry Blossom Festival in the world. </p><p>Since its inception, this unique festival has drawn tourists from all over India and beyond. The Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival 2023 edition saw record participation, with visitors all across the country and even international travellers. And, this year, it is expected to be even grander," it said.</p><p><strong>Musical acts at festival</strong> </p><p>The organisers said this year's festival will take its musical journey to the next level as many famous bands will enthrall the crowd. The day 1 will set the stage with a legendary musical experience with performances by BONEY M as part of their Farewell Tour. "This is definitely going to be once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to witness the iconic band live. Joining them will be the soulful Jasleen Royal and international sensation Lucas." </p><p>Another attraction, Akon headlining on his Superfan Tour will perform on the day 2. Following which, DJ R3HAB is all set to bring the energy to the dance floor, and the dynamic Kanika Kapoor lighting up the stage. </p><p>Local talents like Rito Riba, Queen Sensation, Khasi Bloodz, and various artists from the Meghalaya Grassroots Music Project (MGMP), will also be performing in the festival, thereby ensuring a perfect blend of international and regional music. </p><p>Travellers can look forward to not only music but also a host of activities ranging from fashion shows, cosplay competitions to art installations, food and wine stalls, and much more. With tickets now available on BookMyShow.com and RockskiTickets.com, the countdown to one of India's most unique festivals has begun, said the statement.</p>