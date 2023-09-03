Man held in Meghalaya with drugs worth Rs 8 cr

A man hailing from Mizoram was arrested in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district, after he was found carrying banned crystal meth worth over around Rs 8.26 crore, police said on Sunday.
Acting on a tip-off, police personnel stopped a vehicle, and during checking, found 10 packets of the crystal meth in a suitcase, they said.
The man was then arrested, and further investigation is under way, a senior district police officer said.
The market value of the seized drug is around $1 million, he said.