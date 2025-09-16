Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiameghalaya

Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma effects cabinet reshuffle; 8 MLAs sworn in as ministers

Wailadmiki Shylla, Sosthenes Sohtun, Brening A Sangma of NPP, HSPDP's Methodious Dkhar and Lahkmen Rymbui of UDP were also inducted into the council of ministers.
Last Updated : 16 September 2025, 13:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 September 2025, 13:31 IST
India NewsMeghalayaConrad K Sangma

Follow us on :

Follow Us