<p>Shillong: Eight Meghalaya legislators were sworn in as ministers on Tuesday as Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma effected a cabinet reshuffle in his coalition government, officials said.</p>.<p>NPP's Timothy D Shira, Sanbor Shullai of BJP, UDP's Metbah Lyngdoh took oath at a function at Raj Bhavan here.</p>.<p>Wailadmiki Shylla, Sosthenes Sohtun, Brening A Sangma of NPP, HSPDP's Methodious Dkhar and Lahkmen Rymbui of UDP were also inducted into the council of ministers.</p>.<p>Ahead of a reshuffle in the Meghalaya cabinet, eight of the total 12 ministers had resigned from their posts, the officials said.</p>.<p>CM Sangma, who heads the NPP-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government, met Governor C H Vijayashankar at Raj Bhavan here and submitted the resignations of the ministers, they said.</p>.<p>"Eight ministers, who have resigned from their posts, are Ampareen Lyngdoh, Comingone Ymbon, Rakkam A Sangma and Abu Taher Mondal of the NPP, Paul Lyngdoh and Kyrmen Shylla of the UDP, Shakliar Warjri of the HSPDP and AL Hek of the BJP," another official said.</p>.<p>According to the rule, Meghalaya, with a 60-member assembly, cannot have more than 12 ministers, including the CM.</p>.<p>Ampareen Lyngdoh was in charge of the agriculture and law, while Ymbon and Rakkam A Sangma looked after cooperation and education, respectively.</p>.<p>Mondal was the power minister, Paul Lyngdoh was in charge of tourism, and Kyrmen Shylla had the portfolio of revenue and disaster management.</p>.<p>Shakliar Warjri was in charge of the sports and AL Hek of animal husbandry.</p>