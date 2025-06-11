Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiameghalaya

Meghalaya honeymoon murder: Minister threatens defamation case against kin of Raja, Sonam Raghuvanshi

Minister Alexander Laloo Hek on Tuesday demanded that the families of both Sonam and Raja should apologise for tarnishing the image of the state and its people, and warned that he would file a defamation case if they did not comply with this demand.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 11 June 2025, 09:08 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 June 2025, 09:08 IST
India NewsCrimeMeghalaya

Follow us on :

Follow Us