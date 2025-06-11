Meghalaya honeymoon murder: Minister threatens defamation case against kin of Raja, Sonam Raghuvanshi
Minister Alexander Laloo Hek on Tuesday demanded that the families of both Sonam and Raja should apologise for tarnishing the image of the state and its people, and warned that he would file a defamation case if they did not comply with this demand.
#WATCH | Shillong: On Raja Raghuvanshi murder case, Meghalaya Minister Alexander Laloo Hek says, "...Before the decomposed body of Raja Raghuvanshi was found, social media, national media and families of Sonam and Raja Raghuvanshi tarnished the image of Meghalaya...There should… pic.twitter.com/6ckGAGOn5u