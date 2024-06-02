Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiameghalaya

Meghalaya: Three children die after consuming wild mushrooms, 9 ill

Twelve members of the family had consumed the mushrooms but three children died, while the rest are undergoing treatment at various hospitals
PTI
Last Updated : 02 June 2024, 02:42 IST
Last Updated : 02 June 2024, 02:42 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Shillong: Three children of a family died and nine others fell ill after allegedly consuming wild mushrooms in Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills district, officials said on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner BS Sohliya said the incident happened in Saphai village.

Twelve members of the family had consumed the mushrooms but three children died, while the rest are undergoing treatment at various hospitals, he said.

The deceased were identified as Riwansaka Suchiang (8), Kitlang Duchiang (12), and Wansalan Suchiang (15), he said.

An investigation has been ordered into the incident, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 June 2024, 02:42 IST
India NewsMeghalayaMushroomspoison

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT