Nearly 1,000 Indian, Nepal, Bhutan students fled Bangladesh to Meghalaya, Tripura before SC order on quota

Guwahati: Nearly 1,000 students from India, Nepal and Bhutan fled Bangladesh and crossed the border with Meghalaya and Tripura for safety since Friday due to the violent protest in the neighbouring country against quota.

This trend, however, is likely to subside with the neighbouring country's Supreme Court on Sunday scaling down the move to offer reservation upto 30 per cent to the family members of their freedom fighters.

Officials in Meghalaya government said over 700 students crossed the land port at Dawki and were provided assistance to allow them to reach home. Nearly 400 are from India while the rest are from Nepal and Bhutan, said a source.

BSF in Tripura on Sunday morning said 314 students crossed the border in Agartala and Srimantapur as the protest continued. "They did not face any violence but most fled fearing attack in their campuses. They were scared as they could not speak to their family due to curtailment of the internet and mobile phone network. Family members of many such students contacted us seeking help. The matter was taken up with the Border Guards Bangladesh and our foreign ministry officials. They were provided help and allowed to cross the border by following all the official formalities," said a BSF officer in Tripura.