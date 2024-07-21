Nearly 1,000 Indian, Nepal, Bhutan students fled Bangladesh to Meghalaya, Tripura before SC order on quota

Guwahati: Nearly 1,000 students from India, Nepal and Bhutan fled Bangladesh and crossed the border with Meghalaya and Tripura for safety since Friday due to the violent protest in the neighbouring country against quota.
This trend, however, is likely to subside with the neighbouring country's Supreme Court on Sunday scaling down the move to offer reservation upto 30 per cent to the family members of their freedom fighters.
Officials in Meghalaya government said over 700 students crossed the land port at Dawki and were provided assistance to allow them to reach home. Nearly 400 are from India while the rest are from Nepal and Bhutan, said a source.
BSF in Tripura on Sunday morning said 314 students crossed the border in Agartala and Srimantapur as the protest continued. "They did not face any violence but most fled fearing attack in their campuses. They were scared as they could not speak to their family due to curtailment of the internet and mobile phone network. Family members of many such students contacted us seeking help. The matter was taken up with the Border Guards Bangladesh and our foreign ministry officials. They were provided help and allowed to cross the border by following all the official formalities," said a BSF officer in Tripura.
On Saturday, 36 students of Brahmanbaria Medical College in Bangladesh crossed the border with Tripura. They were provided food and water by BSF personnel and later took buses to reach their homes.
Bangladesh on Saturday increased deployment of army to control the protest against the Sheikh Hasina government's decision to allow reservation to family members of the country's freedom fighters. Bangladesh was liberated from Pakistan in 1971.
Those protesting against the reservation said the move deprive jobs and seats in educational institutions to many meritorious students.
Sources said BSF stepped up vigil along the 4,096km long border with Bangladesh in West Bengal, Assam, Tripura, Meghalaya and Mizoram to prevent illegal infiltration due to the violent protest. They said nearly 8,000 Indian students are studying in medical colleges in Dhaka, Comilla and Brahmanbaria.
"BSF troops are on high alert to deal with any situation that might arise due to the prevailing disturbances in our neighbouring country. Maximum troops have been mobilised and sent to the border and all senior commanders are camping along the border for a high level of operational preparedness. We are taking steps to prevent the criminals from taking advantage of the situation," BSF IGP posted at Agartala, Patel Piyush Purusottam Das, told reporters on Sunday morning.
