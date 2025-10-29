Menu
Raja Raghuvanshi murder case: Meghalaya court frames charges against five accused

On Tuesday, the court formally framed charges under Sections 103(1) (murder), 238 (a) (disappearance of evidence) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita.
Last Updated : 29 October 2025, 12:26 IST
