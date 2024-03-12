TMC shuts door on Congress in Meghalaya, fields Zenith Sangma from Tura

New Delhi: Shutting its door to the Congress for an alliance in another state, Trinamool Congress on Tuesday night announced former minister Zenith Sangma as its candidate in Meghalaya's Tura which is currently held by NPP's Agatha Sangma.

Zenith is the brother of former Chief Minister Mukul Sangma, who quit Congress to join the Trinamool, and a former sports minister.

The announcement of Zenith's candidature came two days after Trinamool Congress declared all its 42 candidates in West Bengal, dashing all hopes of the Congress to script an alliance with the Mamata Banerjee-led party.