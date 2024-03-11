TMC to announce Lok Sabha candidates for Meghalaya and Assam

Trinamool sources said the Congress went ahead with naming Meghalaya candidates and is talking about them rushing to name candidates in West Bengal. They said they are realistic about their chances and would not be fighting Shillong where Vincent H Pala of Congress is the sitting MP.

Sources said they would also contest 2-4 seats in Assam and the final call is left to the state unit.

With Trinamool announcing all 42 candidates, the Congress is now in the process of finalising a deal with the Left Front. CPI(M) Polit Bureau, which met in Delhi, is learnt to have given its green signal for a seat sharing arrangement with Congress.

Congress sources said Behrampur MP and Congress' Lok Sabha leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who is a known Mamata Banerjee-critic, has suggested that CPI(M) should field its Bengal Secretary Mohd Salim from Murshidabad, adjoining his seat, to maximise the votes in these areas.

The Left Front in Bengal will be meeting in Kolkata on Tuesday to discuss seat sharing arrangements. CPI, Forward Bloc and RSP will not be very happy to concede seats to Congress as their party's national and state status will depend on the vote share they would be garnering in the Lok Sabha polls.