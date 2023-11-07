Three held for breaking into shop, stealing valuables worth more than Rs 63 lakh in Mumbai

The police on Sunday arrested Gulab Ganesh Marwadi alias Akshay (25), Surya Mani Nadar (21) and Sanjay Kedare (19) from the Andheri and Juhu areas, he said.

The trio allegedly broke into a garment shop on Khar Pali road last week and stole gold and diamond jewellery worth more than Rs 63 lakh kept in a locker on the premises, the official said.

The shop owner approached the police with a complaint and an offence was registered, he said.

The police have recovered stolen jewellery worth more than Rs 40 lakh and a motorcycle used in the crime, the official said, adding that the trio have been booked under section 380 (theft) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code.