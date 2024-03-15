MHA launches mobile app for those seeking citizenship under CAA

New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry on Friday launched a mobile app that will allow eligible people to apply for Indian citizenship under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, officials said.

According to a home ministry spokesperson, the application can be downloaded from the Google Play Store or the website -- indiancitizenshiponline.nic.in.

"The ‘CAA-2019’ Mobile App for making applications under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 becomes operational," the spokesperson said.