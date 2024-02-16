Microsoft Hyderabad office has 'nap room', employees hail 'work-life balance'; netizens cannot relate

Having a luxurious workplace might not be the most relatable thing for every employee. A work life balance is very important for everyone, where an individual tackles both simultaneously.

The most that the companies offer today to the employees is food, travel facility and maybe the option to work from home for a few days.

However, this is not the case for Microsoft employees. A group of Hyderabad Microsoft employees shared a reel on Instagram, with the 'of course' trend, where they are talking about the amenities they get at their workplace.

The caption of the video read: "Of course we work at Microsoft. Please comment the things that you can relate working in Microsoft."