Microsoft Hyderabad office has 'nap room', employees hail 'work-life balance'; netizens cannot relate

Having a luxurious workplace might not be the most relatable thing for every employee. A work life balance is very important for everyone, where an individual tackles both simultaneously.
The most that the companies offer today to the employees is food, travel facility and maybe the option to work from home for a few days.
However, this is not the case for Microsoft employees. A group of Hyderabad Microsoft employees shared a reel on Instagram, with the 'of course' trend, where they are talking about the amenities they get at their workplace.
The caption of the video read: "Of course we work at Microsoft. Please comment the things that you can relate working in Microsoft."
The employees in the video mentioned what they have in the company, and how their day at work looks like.
From "beautiful campus", "free snacks", to the freedom of "working from anywhere", Microsoft employees definitely have a "work life balance".
It does not end at this; Microsoft even has a "nap room" for the employees!
The video received a flurry of comments, many not relating to the employees of Microsoft.
"We aren't Microsoft employees, ofCourse we are jealous," read a comment.
Another user wrote, "We are unemployed, of course we get scoldings from everyone."
"We are Amazon employees, but we don't get amazon prime or coupons" commented a third.
"We are not Microsoft employees, of course we want to crack the interview," wrote a fourth.